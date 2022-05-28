Nomura Lowers Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to Neutral

Nomura cut shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Macquarie started coverage on Wipro in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. CLSA upgraded Wipro from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Wipro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wipro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.35.

NYSE:WIT opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. Wipro has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. Wipro’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wipro in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Wipro by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

