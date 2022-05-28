Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,356,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 67,178 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.32% of Norfolk Southern worth $3,083,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,169,049,000 after buying an additional 93,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after purchasing an additional 322,892 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $434,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,417,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $339,254,000 after purchasing an additional 235,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,170,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $348,384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NSC opened at $241.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.54 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.41.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

