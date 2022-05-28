Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) versus Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Head to Head Contrast

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and Cincinnati Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 0 2 0 0 2.00 Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.01%. Given Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is more favorable than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.7% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and Cincinnati Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 36.53% 8.97% 1.21% Cincinnati Bancorp 4.24% 1.58% 0.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and Cincinnati Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) $186.75 million 3.44 $70.65 million $1.37 9.58 Cincinnati Bancorp $17.77 million 2.36 $1.65 million N/A N/A

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds mortgage loans, mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 38 full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York; and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential real estate loans; nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction and land loans; commercial business loans; and consumer loans. The company also invests in securities, primarily mortgage-backed securities. It operates full-service branch offices in Miami Heights, Anderson, and Price Hill, as well as in Covington and Florence in Northern Kentucky. The company was formerly known as CF Bancorp and changed its name to Cincinnati Bancorp in March 2015. Cincinnati Bancorp was founded in 1922 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

