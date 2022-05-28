Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th.

Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp has a payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $6.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average is $43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Northrim BanCorp has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $47.34.

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Karl L. Hanneman purchased 1,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Karp purchased 2,500 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.35 per share, with a total value of $108,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,910 shares of company stock worth $252,513. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRIM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

