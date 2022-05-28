NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

NBY stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.47. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.88.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.65%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBY. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares during the period. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

