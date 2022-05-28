NU (NYSE:NU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NU. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.48.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $4.03 on Friday. NU has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $1,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $108,091,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $3,957,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

