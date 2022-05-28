Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,014,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 226,376 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.71% of Digital Realty Trust worth $356,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.21.

NYSE:DLR opened at $141.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.35 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

