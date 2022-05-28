Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,476,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 241,901 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Blackstone worth $320,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blackstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,093 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 20,560.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 538,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,718,000 after acquiring an additional 536,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 628,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,117,000 after acquiring an additional 465,681 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 1,094,388 shares worth $66,464,520. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $121.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.37 and its 200 day moving average is $122.56. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.39 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.55.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

