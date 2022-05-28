Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,227 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $315,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 379,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.30.

TTWO opened at $125.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

