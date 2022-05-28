Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $242.03 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 383,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $242,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.74.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total transaction of $2,049,088.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,809,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,778 shares of company stock valued at $24,891,901. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $692.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.22 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $681.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $648.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.