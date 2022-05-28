Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,726,110 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.88% of eBay worth $381,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

eBay Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.