Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 17,932 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108,731 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 17,932 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Autodesk worth $311,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 530.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 110,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,496 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.10.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $211.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $173.90 and a one year high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 94.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

