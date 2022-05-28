Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 21,391 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,343,834 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,391 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $295,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.10.

Shares of VRTX opened at $273.73 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $292.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.11, for a total value of $708,561.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,729,432. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

