Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 52,995 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,712,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,995 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of DocuSign worth $260,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DocuSign by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,842,000 after buying an additional 120,044 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $464,854,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,807,000 after purchasing an additional 777,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41,190 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.12.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $86.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -246.40 and a beta of 1.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day moving average is $128.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

