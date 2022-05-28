Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the April 30th total of 127,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE JRO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 207,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,033. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 51,636 shares in the company, valued at $435,291.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,194,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,225,000 after buying an additional 57,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 147,319 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 295.0% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 884,542 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 25.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 851,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 173,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

