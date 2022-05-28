Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Down 62.1% in May

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the April 30th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NNY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. 164,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,385. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.