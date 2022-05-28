NWK Group Inc. Has $16.33 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 6.0% of NWK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 454.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 560.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.26. 104,232,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,717,750. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average of $119.74. The stock has a market cap of $165.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,900. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

