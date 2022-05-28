NWK Group Inc. Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,671 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.8% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $593,241,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $445,585,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 13.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,244,000 after buying an additional 467,894 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,987,897,000 after buying an additional 427,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $19.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $428.22. 3,559,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,511. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.27 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.79.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

