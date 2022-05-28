NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,900 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $195.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.26. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $164.75 and a 12 month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.30.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

