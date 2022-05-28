Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on OCSL. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.69.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 53.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

In related news, President Mathew Pendo acquired 18,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $129,769.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,352.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 30,981 shares of company stock worth $218,262. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,490,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,956,000 after purchasing an additional 393,658 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,514,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,681,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214,368 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,868,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,111,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,935,000 after acquiring an additional 312,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending (Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

