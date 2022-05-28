ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

OBSV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on ObsEva in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered ObsEva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. 200,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,443. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68.

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that ObsEva will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 3.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 32,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ObsEva by 2,713.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 832,430 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ObsEva by 15.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 668,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 90,359 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ObsEva by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 578,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

