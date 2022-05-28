Octopus AIM VCT PLC (LON:OOA) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

Octopus AIM VCT PLC (LON:OOA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Octopus AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:OOA opened at GBX 91 ($1.15) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 96.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.05. Octopus AIM VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 130 ($1.64). The stock has a market cap of £145.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37.
