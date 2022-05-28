Octopus AIM VCT PLC (LON:OOA) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

Octopus AIM VCT PLC (LON:OOA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Octopus AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:OOA opened at GBX 91 ($1.15) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 96.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.05. Octopus AIM VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 130 ($1.64). The stock has a market cap of £145.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37.

About Octopus AIM VCT

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

