Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 110.80 ($1.39). Approximately 540,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,032,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.41).

The company has a market capitalization of £624.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 112.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 109.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 31 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 290 MW.

