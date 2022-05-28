Odey Holdings Ltd Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Odey Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Albemarle makes up approximately 2.0% of Odey Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,967,000 after acquiring an additional 24,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.65.

ALB stock opened at $270.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.01 and a 200-day moving average of $224.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $157.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

