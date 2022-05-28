Offshift Reaches Market Cap of $4.02 Million (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $145,603.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,978.32 or 0.99959856 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00033044 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00015192 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000065 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001018 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,237,500 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

