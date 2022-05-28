Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $117.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Omnicell exited the first quarter of 2022 with earnings and revenues ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line was driven by strong revenue contributions from the company’s operating segments. The ongoing robust demand for Omnicell’s medication management solutions buoys optimism. The revenue contributions from the latest acquisitions of FDS Amplicare, ReCept and MarkeTouch Media also instill investors’ confidence. The company’s raised adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance for 2022 is indicative of consistent growth momentum. In the past year, Omnicell has outperformed its industry. However, mounting operating expenses have been placing significant pressure on the company’s bottom line. The current inflationary environment as well the geopolitical scenario continues to pose challenges.”

OMCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.00.

OMCL stock opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day moving average is $145.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 31.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,801,000 after acquiring an additional 42,005 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 351.4% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter worth $5,299,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 9.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,025,000 after acquiring an additional 99,512 shares during the period.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

