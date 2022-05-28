Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Up 65.0% in May

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the April 30th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS OPHLY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,890. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $9.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18.
