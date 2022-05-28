OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on OpGen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OpGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

OPGN stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.50. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $3.72.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a negative net margin of 680.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPGN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OpGen during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in OpGen by 229.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OpGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in OpGen during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in OpGen by 46.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

