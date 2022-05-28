Oppenheimer Upgrades CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) to Outperform

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $223.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

CME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $247.14.

CME stock opened at $199.93 on Wednesday. CME Group has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,925. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

