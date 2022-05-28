Origin Dollar (OUSD) Market Cap Tops $63.39 Million

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $63.39 million and $47,714.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 99.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.13 or 0.01448060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.62 or 0.00506569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00032631 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008799 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 63,593,951 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

