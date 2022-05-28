OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Short Interest Update

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the April 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 557,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OriginClear stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,471. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. OriginClear has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 million, a PE ratio of -1,590.00 and a beta of 0.69.

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. OriginClear had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 265.45%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter.

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins.

