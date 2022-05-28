Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is 3.39%.

In related news, Director Dan F. Smith acquired 13,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry A. Galvin acquired 6,550 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,049.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,550 shares of company stock worth $383,109. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 67,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 19,485 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

