OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

KIDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

KIDS opened at $45.40 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $73.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27. The company has a market capitalization of $918.44 million, a P/E ratio of -58.96 and a beta of 0.88.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $349,314.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 4,108 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $236,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,452 in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 37.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,344,000 after buying an additional 63,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,477,000 after buying an additional 19,151 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 23.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile (Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.