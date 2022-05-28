PAC Global Price Reaches $0.0130 on Major Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004521 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.81 or 0.00458104 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 79.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00179218 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

