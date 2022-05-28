PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Cowen

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on PagerDuty to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.12.

PD stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.21. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.25.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $142,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in PagerDuty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

