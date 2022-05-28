PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAGS. Evercore ISI began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.76.

PAGS opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $61.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $579.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 11.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

