Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives $626.48 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $626.48.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $4.71 on Friday, hitting $506.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,765. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $350.96 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.34 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $562.60 and a 200-day moving average of $540.37.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.57%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,108 shares of company stock worth $42,628,785. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $522,352,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $410,696,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,464,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,362,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

