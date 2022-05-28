Pangolin (PNG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.09 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Pangolin has a market cap of $5.84 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 117.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,374.61 or 0.08210549 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.77 or 0.00507472 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00032510 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008733 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,261,532 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

