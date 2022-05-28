Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.70. Papa John’s International posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on PZZA shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $122.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $3.03 on Friday, hitting $88.01. The company had a trading volume of 586,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,909. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $74.46 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -254.55%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

