Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Receives $25.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paragon 28 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Paragon 28 stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 379,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,100. Paragon 28 has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

