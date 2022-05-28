Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Invests $2.05 Million in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HWC opened at $49.52 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on HWC shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

