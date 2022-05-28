Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Invests $997,000 in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Tronox by 56.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Tronox by 110.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Tronox stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.37. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $26.33.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

In other Tronox news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,185,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TROX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

