Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ PARA traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,179,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,795,154. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.22.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

