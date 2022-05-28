Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Park-Ohio from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of PKOH opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38. The company has a market capitalization of $199.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.30 million. Park-Ohio had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is -24.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 158.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 70.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 12.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.