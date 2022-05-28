Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,229,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,987 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Parker-Hannifin worth $391,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after buying an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.71.

PH stock opened at $272.72 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $253.33 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

