Patient Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 697,000 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 697,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,736,000. Energy Transfer comprises about 1.7% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ET traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.65. 19,410,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,632,092. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.93. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

