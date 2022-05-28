PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

PCB stock opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $306.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 16.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.90%.

In other news, insider Justin Chon sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chung bought 8,700 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 282.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,609,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 220,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 115,705 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

