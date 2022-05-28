PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PEDEVCO Corp., is an oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition and development of energy projects in the US and Pacific Rim countries. The Company provides services to the energy industry through its two divisions: Satellite Communication and Down-hole Solutions. PEDEVCO CORP., formerly known as Blast Energy Services, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised PEDEVCO from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.96. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.44.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. PEDEVCO had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 172.08%.

In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,792,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,715.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in PEDEVCO by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 92,482 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in PEDEVCO by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PEDEVCO by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 307,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About PEDEVCO (Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PEDEVCO (PED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.