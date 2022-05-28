Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Forterra (LON:FORT)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 350 ($4.40) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.28) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

LON:FORT opened at GBX 277 ($3.49) on Tuesday. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 197.40 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 330 ($4.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £618.67 million and a P/E ratio of 14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 241.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 249.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a GBX 6.70 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Forterra’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In other Forterra news, insider Stephen Harrison purchased 1,726 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £3,969.80 ($4,995.34).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

