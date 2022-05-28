Peet DeFi (PTE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42,080.63

Peet DeFi (PTE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last seven days, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Peet DeFi has a total market cap of $42,080.63 and $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peet DeFi coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 113.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,220.33 or 0.04207382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00508709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00033182 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008698 BTC.

Peet DeFi Profile

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. The official message board for Peet DeFi is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069 . The official website for Peet DeFi is peetdecentralized.finance . Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peet DeFi Coin Trading

